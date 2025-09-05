Austrian Economist Fehlinger-Jahn's 'X' account blocked after 'dismantle India' post In his post, Austrian economist Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn shared a distorted map of India that showed states such as Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and parts of Madhya Pradesh as Khalistan.

New Delhi:

India on Friday blocked the 'X' (previously Twitter) account of Austrian economist Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn, a day after he called for 'dismantling India'. He had also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Russia's man'.

In his post, he also shared a distorted map of India that showed states such as Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and parts of Madhya Pradesh as Khalistan. Besides, Jammu and Kashmir was shown as part of Pakistan and parts of the northeast were shown as part of Bangladesh.

"I call to dismantle India into ExIndia. @narendramodi is Russia’s man," Fehlinger-Jahn posted on 'X'. "We need friends of freedom for @KhalistanNet."

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM X)Austrian economist Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn

His remark led to a huge row, with users calling for action against Fehlinger-Jahn. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also shared Fehlinger-Jahn's post and asked the central government to take action against the Austrian economist.

"What insanity is this? @MEAIndia must take this up with the Austrian Embassy," the Rajya Sabha MP said on Thursday.

Who is Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn?

Born on August 23, 1968, Fehlinger-Jahn in Linz is an Austrian economist. Currently, he is serving as the President of the Austrian Committee for NATO membership of Ukraine, Kosovo, Bosnia and Austria. However, Fehlinger-Jahn is known for his controversies and advocated for the expansion of the European Union (EU) and also the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Fehlinger-Jahn, who studied at the Vienna University of Economics and Business, has also called for the breakup of Russia. Also known for his hard stance against China, India and Iran, Fehlinger-Jahn had once also called for "dismantling of Brazil".