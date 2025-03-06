Why is Aurangzeb 'history's most hated Mughal emperor'? Here is everything you need to know Aurangzeb Alamgir, the sixth ruler of the Mughal Empire, is the most hated king in Indian history. He was the last great imperial power in India before British colonialism. He is known for destroying India politically, socially and culturally.

Either you convert to Islam, or you are beheaded – this was the policy of the most atrocious Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb. He, who came to the throne after imprisoning his father and having his older brother killed, ruled India for nearly 50 years from 1658 to 1707. He is that wound in the history of India that keeps hurting every now and then. The latest Bollywood film 'Chhava' reiterated the Indians view of the brutal oppressor who is the most hated Mughal emperor in history.

It is unfortunate that even today some political leaders glorify Aurangzeb's barbaric activities for their political gains. He is often lauded as a 'man of perfection' by Muslim historians. Well, as history shows, he was perfect, but only in tormenting others for his benefit.

Aurangzeb: Perpetrator of intolerant, inhumane, barbaric crimes in India

Aurangzeb followed the traditional practice in Muslim countries of 'takht ya takhta' or 'throne or coffin'. He was the sixth emperor of the Mughal Empire and is often described as the "last effective Mughal ruler." A devout Muslim, Aurangzeb was an expansionist who imposed tough Sharia laws and brought back the discriminatory 'jizya' tax that Hindu residents had to pay in return for protection.

As per the historians, Aurangzeb hated music and other fine arts and ordered the destruction of several temples. Aurangzeb vandalised the famous Somnath temple, Kashi Vishwanath temple, Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple and many ancient and mediaeval-era shrines in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other regions across India.

Who was Aurangzeb?

Aurangzeb was born in 1618. He was the third son of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal.

In the Mughal Empire, all sons were believed to have equal rights to the throne, so each son quickly prepared to prove themselves as the greatest Mughal ruler. Aurangzeb won the battle against his brothers. He ordered his eldest brother Dara Shikoh to be beheaded and imprisoned his father. Shah Jahan would live out his final years imprisoned by his son, with his daughter to care for him until he died in 1666.

Aurangzeb declared himself Emperor of Mughal India in 1658.

Aurangzeb and Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Aurangzeb failed in his first attempt of vandalising Kashi Vishwanath. He and his Mughal forces first attacked the temple in 1664. The Naga Sadhus resisted and defended the temple. They badly defeated Aurangzeb and his forces. This defeat of the Mughals finds mention in James G Lochtefeld's book 'The Illustrated Encyclopedia of Hinduism, Volume 1'. According to this book, the Naga Sadhus of Mahanirvani Akhara of Varanasi offered resistance against Aurangzeb. The book also describes the defeat of the Mughals.

He described the event as the 'Battle of Gyan Vapi' in his book. The description about Naga Sadhus defending Kashi Vishwanath in 1664 also finds mention in Jadu Nath Sarkar's book 'A History Of Dasnami Naga Sanyasis'. According to Jadu Nath Sarkar, the Naga Sadhus gained great glory.

Built Gyanvapi Mosque

Aurangzeb attacked Varanasi again after four years, i.e., in 1669, and vandalised the temple. Given the fact that the shrine was ancient and how Hindus were spiritually and emotionally connected to it, the barbaric ruler, to ensure that it wasn’t rebuilt again, built the Gyanvapi Mosque in its place.

The present structure of the Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga temple has been built, rebuilt, and expanded over time. The first initiative was taken by Rani Ahilyabai Holkar.