3 women of a family in Aurangabad test positive for coronavirus

Image Source : AP A doctor waits for patients at a coronavirus testing centre amid lockdown.

Three members of a family have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. As per reports, all three members are women. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country having maximum number of coronavirus cases. On Saturday, the confirmed coronavirus cases in the state surged to 6,817, highest in the country, with 301 deaths and 840 are those who have recovered. While COVID-19 continue to rise, the government in a late-night order on Friday allowed shops outside the city to open so that people can buy essentials.

On Saturday, in Mumbai city, which is the epicenter of coronavirus cases in the country with over 4,000 patients, customers throng to grocery stores to make purchases. According to the new government order, MHA has exempted all shops under Shops&Establishment Act of States/UTs, except shops in multi-brand & single-brand, malls, outside limits of Municipal Corporations from revised consolidated lockdown restrictions.

Meanwhile, India coronavirus cases have crossed 24,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 24,506 including 775 deaths while 5,063 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday. India is now witnessing an average increase of 1,000-12,000 per day. Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are states that are having maximum number of coronavirus cases with Mumbai having over 4,000 cases alone becoming the epicenter of COVID-19 in the country.

