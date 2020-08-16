Image Source : PTI Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 9 most inspiring quotes

It has been two years since the passing away of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Today is the second death anniversary of the BJP stalwart. The country is fondly remembering Vajpayee who stole many hearts with his magic-woven words. He was an orator par-excellence, a meaningful politician, spirited statesman and BJP's tallest leader. He was conferred India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 2014. Here are some of Vajpayee's most inspiring quotes.

You can change friends but not neighbours. If India is not secular, then India is not India at all. Our aim may be as high as the endless sky, but we should have a resolve in our minds to walk ahead, hand-in-hand, for victory will be ours. Victory and defeat are a part of life, which are to be viewed with equanimity. Kinchit nahin bhaybheet mein, kartavya path par jo bhi mile, ye bhi sahi woh bhi sahi Maut ki umra kya hai? Do pal bhi nahin, zindagi silsila, aaj kal ki nahin Mere Prabhu! Mujhe itni oonchai kabhi mat dena, gairon ko gale na laga sakoon, itni rukhai kabhi mat dena. Truth cannot be hidden for fear that somebody would exploit it Sarkarein aayengi, jayengi, party banengi, bigdengi...magar ye desh rehna chahiye

