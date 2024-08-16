Friday, August 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 87.09 lakh total electors, says CEC Rajiv Kumar
Live now

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 87.09 lakh total electors, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

The Election Commission has visited Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana recently to oversee the poll preparedness.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2024 15:18 IST
Election Commission, Election Commission of India, ECI, Elections 2024, Election Date Announcement,
Image Source : ELECTION COMMISSION (X) Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addressing a press conference.

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for assembly elections on Friday afternoon. An EC invite to the media for a press conference around 3 pm did not mention the states for which the election schedule would be announced. The terms of the legislative assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra end on November 3 and November 26, respectively. The poll panel also plans to hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30, the deadline set by the Supreme Court. The Election Commission has visited Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana recently to oversee the poll preparedness but is yet to visit Maharashtra.

 

Live updates :ASSEMBLY ELECTION DATES ANNOUNCEMENT

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 16, 2024 3:16 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    A shikara goes to get three votes from an area: CEC

    A shikara goes to get three votes from an area. That is the beauty of Indian elections, says CEC

  • Aug 16, 2024 3:15 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Over 11,800 Polling Stations will attract voters across rural and urban areas in J-K: CEC

    Over 11,800 Polling Stations will attract voters across rural and urban areas in J-K, says CEC. 

  • Aug 16, 2024 3:12 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    87.09 lakh will be the total electors in Jammu and Kashmir: CEC

    There are 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. 87.09 lakh will be the total electors in Jammu and Kashmir: CEC

  • Aug 16, 2024 3:11 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Jammu and Kashmir recorded 58.58% of participation in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CEC

    Jammu and Kashmir recorded 58.58% of participation in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir Valley registered a voting percentage of approximately 51%: CEC

  • Aug 16, 2024 3:09 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    We could feel that people wanted ballot over bullet: Rajiv Kumar

    We could feel that people of Jammu and Kashmir wanted ballot over bullet: Rajiv Kumar

  • Aug 16, 2024 3:08 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    We spoke with parties and people in Jammu and Kashmir: Rajiv Kumar

    We spoke with parties and people in Jammu and Kashmir. And all wanted elections in the Valley as soon as possible: Rajiv Kumar

  • Aug 16, 2024 3:05 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Election Commission begins presser on schedule for Assembly elections

    CEC Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sandhu addresses PressConference on the schedule for General Elections to Legislative Assemblies 2024.

  • Aug 16, 2024 2:39 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Jammu and Kashmir BJP constitutes election committee for Jammu and Kashmir UT

    Jammu and Kashmir BJP has constituted an election committee for Jammu and Kashmir UT for the upcoming assembly elections.  This Election Committee consists of Ravinder Raina, party's State President, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Member of Parliament, Jugal Kishore Sharma MP, Ghulam Ali Khatana, MP Rajya Sabha, Ashok Koul, General Secretary (organisation), Dr. Nirmal Singh, former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister, Sunil Sharma, General Secretary, Adv. Vibodh Gupta, General Secretary, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, General Secretary, Dr. Darakshan Andrabi, Devinder Singh Rana, former MLA, Ajay Bharti, former MLC and Sanjita Dogra, President Mahila Morcha. This Committee has G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister, Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary & Prabhari J&K, Ashish Sood, Seh-Prabhari J&K and Dr. Narinder Singh, National Secretary as Special Invitees

  • Aug 16, 2024 2:38 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Supreme Court deadline ends on September 30

    The visit of the three-member EC team led by CEC Rajiv Kumar comes ahead of the September 30 deadline given by the Supreme Court for the completion of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. However, opposition parties, including the National Conference and Congress, have raised concerns that the government might delay the elections in Jammu and Kashmir due to the recent surge in terror attacks.

     

  • Aug 16, 2024 2:26 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Election Commission meets political parties in Jammu and Kashmir

    The Election Commission also met political parties in Jammu and Kashmir to get feedback on conducting Assembly polls in the Union Territory. The office of the chief electoral officer, Jammu and Kashmir, had issued letters to various political parties, inviting them for a meeting with the Election Commission (EC). The recent visit of the Election Commission was the first major exercise for preparing the grounds for holding the maiden Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019.

  • Aug 16, 2024 2:18 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    EC delegation visit poll-bound states

    A delegation of the Election Commission had visited Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana recently. 

     

  • Aug 16, 2024 2:17 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Election Commission is expected to announce schedule for assembly elections

    The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for assembly elections today (Friday) including that of Jammu and Kashmir. 

     

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement