No traffic zones in J-K, 3-tier security in Haryana: How states preparing for counting of votes tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security preparations are underway for the counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

With no traffic zones and three-tier security cordon, both the states -- Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana -- are all set for the couting of votes on Tuesday. As per the announcement from the EC, the couting of votes will begin at sharp 8 am amid tight secutity in both the states. Take a look at how these states are preparing for the big day.

Jammu and Kashmir Election Results: Security arrangement

J-K: SSP Rajouri, Randip Kumar said ahead of the counting day, there is a lot of enthusiasm among candidates and their supporters. He added that paramilitary and police forces have been deployed.

"Cut-off zones and no-traffic zones have also been identified in the city. I request everyone coming to the counting centre to display their ID cards when they arrive, to ease the security identification process... All surveillance equipment will also be used," he said.

J&K Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole said CCTVs have been set up in each counting hall for record creation. “Counting will begin at 7:30 am for postal ballots and 8 am for EVMs... Polls were held peacefully and no candidate or political party faced any kind of difficulty. Violence-free public participation was witnessed,” he said.

As preparations are on for the counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Doda District Election Officer (DEO) Harvinder Singh on Sunday said that all necessary arrangements are complete.

"We have set up three counting halls for EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and three for postal ballots. Additional Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) have been appointed, as directed by the Election Commission of India, specifically for postal ballots," Singh said, highlighting the extensive planning in place for the smooth conduct of the counting process.

Haryana Election Results: Security arrangement

Emphasising the security measures implemented by the Election Commission, Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal informed that a robust three-tier security cordon has been established to safeguard Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the EVMs have been stored in four strong rooms within Kurukshetra University, which are under constant surveillance.

"As per the norms laid down by the Election Commission, a three-tier security cordon is in place for the EVMs. The Central Paramilitary Forces (CPF), Haryana Armed Police, local police, and the Duty Magistrate have all been appointed. There are four strong rooms inside Kurukshetra University. Only the candidates, their counting agents, and election agents are allowed inside the counting area. No mobile phones, pens, or paper are permitted... Adequate police forces have been deployed around the counting centre and the strong rooms," said Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal.

The single-phase polling for 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana concluded peacefully on Saturday across more than 20,000 polling stations, recording a final voter turnout of 65.65 per cent.