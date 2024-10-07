Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch poll results? Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assembly Elections 2024

The Assembly Elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir will be announced on October 8. The results will start coming out at 8 AM. Several exit polls on Saturday predicted a clear majority for the Congress in Haryana and gave an edge to its alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, with the regional partner emerging as the single largest party.

Haryana elections

A total of 1,031 candidates are in the fray, including 101 women and 464 independents. Haryana has recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent with Ellenabad assembly seat in Sirsa district witnessing the highest polling percentage at over 80 per cent, according to the updated figures of the Election Commission on Sunday. The polling for the 90-member state assembly was held on Saturday. Among the districts, the highest 75.36 per cent voting was recorded in Sirsa and the lowest 56.49 per cent in Faridabad district. In the 2019 assembly polls, the state had recorded 68.31 per cent turnout while in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for 10 seats, the percentage was 64.8.

Main parties in Haryana

The BJP, the Congress, the INLD-BSP and the JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliances, and the Aam Aadmi Party were the key poll contestants. However, a direct fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress was expected in most seats.

Jammu and Kashmir elections

The first-ever polls in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 witnessed a voter turnout of 63.45 per cent, less than the 65.52 per cent recorded in the 2014 assembly elections. The fate of 873 candidates, vying for a seat in the 90-member house, has been sealed and it will be known by Tuesday evening.

Main parties and canditates in Jammu and Kashmir

More than 25.69 lakh voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates, including leaders such as former chief minister Omar Abdullah, J&K Congress President and former minister Tariq Hamid Qarra, BJP J&K chief Ravinder Raina, and Apni Party chief Syed Altaf Bukhari. There were four Kashmiri Pandit candidates in the fray.

