Assembly Election Results 2024: How many seats are required to form government in Sikkim? Details

Sikkim Election Results 2024: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Sikkim along with Arunachal Pradesh is taking place today (June 2). The counting for the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Assemblies will be held along with the counting of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Assembly elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh were held on April 19. There are 32 Assembly constituencies in the Sikkim Assembly with 2 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The term of the present Sikkim Assembly is from June 3, 2019 to June 2, 2024.

Main parties in Sikkim

In Sikkim, the main contest is between the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the marginal players in the state politics. Prem Singh Tamang has been the Sikkim Chief Minister since 2019.

Key candidates in Sikkim

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (SKM), former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling (SDF), Bhaichung Bhutia (SDF), Sonam Lama (SKM), Sonam Gyatso Lepcha (SDF), Hishey Lachungpa (SDF), Dilli Ram Thapa (BJP), Narendra Kumar Subba (BJP), Lall Bahadur Das (SKM), Sanjeet Kharel (SKM), Lok Nath Sharma (SKM) and Arun Kumar Upreti (SKM) are some of the key candidates in Sikkim.

Key constituencies in Sikkim

Soreng-Chakung, Poklok-Kamrang, Barfung, Rhenock, Namchaybong, Gangtok, Upper Burtuk, Rinchenpong and Yangthang are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Sikkim.

Sikkim polling percentage in 2024

Sikkim recorded 79.88 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2024. It was 81.43 per cent in the Assembly Election 2019.

What happened in Sikkim in the 2019 elections?

In the 2019 Sikkim Assembly Election, the SKM won a majority with 17 seats and Prem Singh Tamang became the Chief Minister. The incumbent SDF was reduced to 15 seats in the state. In the 2014 Sikkim Assembly Election, the SDF won 22 seats and Pawan Kumar Chamling became the CM for the fifth time in a row.

How many seats are required to form government in Sikkim?

Every party or any coalition must reach the majority mark in the Legislative Assembly to form the government in the state. The majority mark in each state Assembly depends upon the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of a particular state. The majority mark in any state is half of the number of total Assembly seats plus one more seat. The Sikkim Assembly has 32 seats and the majority mark is 17.