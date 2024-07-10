Assembly bypoll: Clash broke out between two groups in Uttarakhand's Manglaur, several injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police on spot

Assembly byolls: Several people were reportedly injured during an alleged clash that occurred between groups in Uttarakhand's Manglaur during the by-election voting on Wednesday. Manglaur Congress candidate Qazi Nizamuddin claimed that miscreants were openly firing, although police have stated that there is currently no confirmation of gunfire.

Congress leader Nizamuddin said, "Miscreants have been openly firing. This is the murder of Democracy. There is also news of someone being injured. There was no ambulance or any other measures taken to take the injured to hospital."

Police on clash

SP Rural Swapan Kishore Singh said that the situation is normal here and the voting is happening peacefully. " Enough police force has been deployed. We received information about a controversy and that is why we are here. There is no confirmation on bullet firing yet. We are trying to bring normalcy," he said.

Polling underway in Manglaur, Badrinath assembly seats

Voting is currently underway for the bypolls in Uttarakhand's Manglaur and Badrinath assembly constituencies. Polling began at 8 am on Wednesday and will continue until 6 pm.

The Manglaur bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting BSP MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari in October last year. In Manglaur, the BSP has nominated Ansari's son Ubedur Rehman, who is up against Congress candidate Qazi Nizamuddin.

In a constituency historically dominated by Muslims and Dalits, BJP's nominee Kartar Singh Bhadana, a prominent Gujjar leader, is also contesting.

Meanwhile, the Badrinath seat became vacant after sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Bhandari resigned and joined the BJP in March this year. The contest in Badrinath primarily involves a face-off between BJP's Rajendra Bhandari and Congress newcomer Lakhpat Singh Butola.

Additionally, former CRPF officer Himmat Singh of the Sainik Samaj Party and journalist Naval Khali, who is running as an Independent candidate, are also competing in Badrinath.

Vote counting for the bypolls is scheduled for July 13.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Assembly bypolls: Voting underway in 13 seats across seven states, high stakes battle in Bengal

Also Read: 18 killed as bus rams into milk tanker on Agra-Lucknow Expressway, PM Modi announces ex-gratia