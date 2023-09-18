Assam: Over 100 ill after eating 'prasad' in Lakhimpur district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Over 100 ill after eating 'prasad' in Lakhimpur district

Assam: In an unfortunate incident, over 100 people have fallen ill after consuming 'prasad' in the Lakhimpur district of Assam. According to officials, individuals affected by the illness are currently receiving medical care as they have reported symptoms of food poisoning, including diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain.

Incident happened on Sunday night

A senior official on Monday informed that the incident took place at No. 1 Thekeraguri in Dhakuakhana on Saturday night and people started complaining of uneasiness from Sunday afternoon.

"They consumed prasad at a namghar (a place of worship for Vaishnavite followers) after a programme, following which they complained of loose motion, vomiting and stomach ache," a health department official said.

A total of 110 people fell ill and they have been treated at the local civil hospital at Dhakuakhana, while one has been referred to Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital for advanced care, he added.

