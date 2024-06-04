Assam, other NE States Lok Sabha results 2024 Live: Will BJP repeat 2019 success?

- Assam: 14 Lok Sabha seats
- Arunachal Pradesh: 2
- Manipur: 2
- Meghalaya: 2
- Mizoram: 1
- Nagaland: 1
- Tripura - 2
- Sikkim: 1
Manipur, which witnessed unprecedented outrage over ethnic violence between two groups in the state, underwent polling in two phases from April 19 or April 26.
Arunachal Pradesh: BJP won both seats - Arunachal West and Arunachal East in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
The key candidates in Arunachal Pradesh were Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, contesting from Arunachal West (BJP), Congress leader Nabam Tuki from Arunachal West and BJP leader Tapir Gao from Arunachal East.
Arunachal Pradesh has two Lok Sabha seats- Arunachal East and Arunachal West. People in the hill state voted in the first phase of elections on April 19.
Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat, eyeing hat-trick victory. He is facing a challenge from Congress's Nabam Tuki, a former chief minister of the state.
Two former chief ministers-- BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb (Tripura) and Congress' Nabam Tuki (Arunachal Pradesh) are in fray.
The BJP has nine MPs in Assam, while its allies AGP and UPPL have no representation. The Congress won three seats and the AIUDF one in 2019.
The seven sisters states (northeastern states) – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura - voted in three phases on April 19, 26, and May 7.
The stage is set for the announcement of the people's verdict in the Northeast states and Sikkim today.
