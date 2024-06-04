Assam, other NE States Lok Sabha results 2024 Live: Will BJP repeat 2019 success?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assam, other Northeast State Lok Sabha results 2024 Live Updates

Assam, other Northeast State Lok Sabha results 2024 Live: The stage is set for the announcement of the people's verdict in the 18th Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission of India will declare the final results in the next few hours. As far as results of Lok Sabha elections in Northeast states and Sikkim are concerned, the Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping for repeat of success story it achieved in the last two Lok Sabha election under Narendra Modi's leadership. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa, a key strategist for the BJP, is eyeing to improve party's tally as the party claims a sweep in the region that sends 25 members to Parliament. The seven sisters states (northeastern states) – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura, and Sikkim - voted in three phases on April 19, 26, and May 7.

BJP is in power in Assam (14 Lok Sabha seats), Arunachal (2 seats), Manipur (2 seats). Currently, the BJP has nine MPs in Assam, while its allies AGP and UPPL have no representation. The Congress holds three seats and the AIUDF one, while another is an Independent candidate.