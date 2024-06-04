Tuesday, June 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Assam, other NE States Lok Sabha results 2024 Live: Will BJP repeat 2019 success?
Live now

Assam, other NE States Lok Sabha results 2024 Live: Will BJP repeat 2019 success?

Assam, other Northeast State Lok Sabha results 2024 Live: Northeast region embraced Bharatiya Janata Party in the last two Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. This election, while BJP eyeing to sweep all 25 seats in the region, the Congress is hopeful for regaining the lost electoral ground.

Written By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: June 04, 2024 7:24 IST
Assam, other Northeast State Lok Sabha results 2024 Live
Image Source : INDIA TV Assam, other Northeast State Lok Sabha results 2024 Live Updates
Assam, other Northeast State Lok Sabha results 2024 Live: The stage is set for the announcement of the people's verdict in the 18th Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission of India will declare the final results in the next few hours. As far as results of Lok Sabha elections in Northeast states and Sikkim are concerned, the Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping for repeat of success story it achieved in the last two Lok Sabha election under Narendra Modi's leadership. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa, a key strategist for the BJP, is eyeing to improve party's tally as the party claims a sweep in the region that sends 25 members to Parliament. The seven sisters states (northeastern states) – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura, and Sikkim - voted in three phases on April 19, 26, and May 7. 
 
BJP is in power in Assam (14 Lok Sabha seats), Arunachal (2 seats), Manipur (2 seats). Currently, the BJP has nine MPs in Assam, while its allies AGP and UPPL have no representation. The Congress holds three seats and the AIUDF one, while another is an Independent candidate. 
  • Assam: 14 Lok Sabha seats
  • Arunachal Pradesh: 2 
  • Manipur: 2 
  • Meghalaya: 2 
  • Mizoram: 1 
  • Nagaland: 1 
  • Tripura - 2
  • Sikkim: 1 

Live updates :Assam, other Northeast State Lok Sabha results 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 04, 2024 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Violence-hit Manipur voted in two phases

    Manipur, which witnessed unprecedented outrage over ethnic violence between two groups in the state, underwent polling in two phases from April 19 or April 26.

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Arunachal Pradesh: BJP won both seats in 2019

    Arunachal Pradesh: BJP won both seats - Arunachal West and Arunachal East in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Key candidates in Arunachal Pradesh

    The key candidates in Arunachal Pradesh were Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, contesting from Arunachal West (BJP), Congress leader Nabam Tuki from Arunachal West and BJP leader Tapir Gao from Arunachal East.

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Arunachal Pradesh voted in first phase on April 19

    Arunachal Pradesh has two Lok Sabha seats- Arunachal East and Arunachal West. People in the hill state voted in the first phase of elections on April 19. 

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Kiren Rijiju eyes hat-trick victory

    Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat, eyeing hat-trick victory. He is facing a challenge from Congress's Nabam Tuki, a former chief minister of the state.

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Two former CMs--Biplab Kumar Deb (Tripura), Nabam Tuki (Arunachal) in fray

    Two former chief ministers-- BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb (Tripura) and Congress' Nabam Tuki (Arunachal Pradesh) are in fray.

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP won 9 seats in Lok Sabha elections 2019

    The BJP has nine MPs in Assam, while its allies AGP and UPPL have no representation. The Congress won three seats and the AIUDF one in 2019.

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:17 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Northeastern states voted in three phases

    The seven sisters states (northeastern states) – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura - voted in three phases on April 19, 26, and May 7.

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:15 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Stage set announcement of people's verdict

    The stage is set for the announcement of the people's verdict in the Northeast states and Sikkim today.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X