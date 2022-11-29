Assam-Meghalaya border violence: NHRC takes cognisance; 7 more police outposts to be set up

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam Police personnel stop Meghalaya-bound vehicles for safety reasons

Assam-Meghalaya border: Days after six people were killed in firing along the Assam-Meghalaya border, the NHRC has taken cognisance of it and asked the central and Assam governments to examine and evolve mechanisms to prevent such incidents. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had moved the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday over the loss of lives in firing, calling it a "clear violation of human rights".

Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had called on NHRC chairperson justice (retired) Arun Kumar Mishra and its other members in New Delhi, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said on November 25.

The National Human Rights Commission, in a statement on Tuesday, said it has "taken cognisance of a memorandum by the chief minister of Meghalaya that six persons, including one Assam forest official, had died in firing by the Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards at Mukroh village in West Jaintia Hills District of Meghalaya on November 22".

The commission has observed that it seems this incident has taken place due to the border dispute between the two states -- Assam and Meghalaya -- which is a larger issue pending for long. "Prima facie, it appears that, had this dispute been settled, such type of incident would have been averted. Whatsoever may be the dispute between the states, police has to use restrain in such situations," the statement said. Therefore, it would want to get examined the SOP in operation, if any, about firing by armed forces or police in areas of a border dispute between neighbouring states, the rights panel said.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himant Biswa Sharma also lamented the police firing. However, asserted that the incident will not cause any problems in the broader landscape of the relationship between Assam & Meghalaya. Six people were killed in firing along the Assam-Meghalaya border

The Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to set up police outposts at seven locations, including the violence-hit Mukroh village, along the state’s boundary with Assam. Other BoPs will be set up in Langpih, Lejadubi, Umwali, Muriap and Rani along the Assam-Meghalaya border. The existing BoPs in Patharkhmah and Kyrshai will be upgraded to police stations.

