  Madrasas asked to submit details of teachers in Assam by December 1

Madrasas asked to submit details of teachers in Assam by December 1

Madrasas in Assam: The madrasas came under government scanner after a few teachers were arrested for alleged terror links.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Guwahati Published on: November 09, 2022 23:37 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Madrasas asked to submit details of teachers in Assam by December 1.

Highlights

  • Assam govt has asked all madrasas in the state to provide teachers information
  • They asked details about teachers employed by them latest by December 1
  • The madrasas came under govt scanner after a few teachers were arrested for alleged terror links

Madrasas in Assam: The Assam government has asked all the madrasas in the state to provide information about the teachers employed by them latest by December 1 (Thursday), an official said today.

The madrasas came under government scanner after a few teachers were arrested for alleged terror links. The state administration even demolished three madrasas, while another such institution was razed by the general public.

While the move drew criticism, the state government had defended its action. The latest deadline was set during a meeting attended by the Director General of Police (DGP), Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, on Wednesday (November 9).

A senior government official said that the madrasas have been directed to furnish the details to the Directorate for Secondary Education. Notably, 47 people, including some madrasa teachers, have been arrested for suspected terror links with Al-Qaeda in India Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) modules in the last six months.

(With IANS inputs) 

ALSO READ: Saharanpur: Around 750 madrasas registered with district administration, says government survey

ALSO READ: Over 7,000 unrecognised madrasas in Uttar Pradesh, says survey

