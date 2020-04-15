Liquor sale order withdrawn in Assam

File Image

The Assam government has withdrawn its order on opening of liquor shops in the state post issuance of the lockdown guidelines by the Union Home Ministry.

An excise department order of the state government on April 12 had stated that all liquor shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries across Assam will open from Monday for seven hours daily. Shops may work with bare minimum staff and provide hand sanitisers to customers and staff while handling the bottles and cash, the order had mentioned.

Assam has reported at least 32 cases of the infection so far. The figure includes one who had died due to the coronavirus.

Thirty-one of the 32 COVID-19 patients in Assam are linked with the Tablighi Jamaat event. A total of 33 COVID-19 patients are being treated in the state, including a person from Nagaland who has been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

The highest number of cases was reported in Golaghat district at nine, followed by four each in Goalpara, Nalbari and Morigaon and Dhubri, two in Cachar, one each in Hailakandi, Kamrup (Metropolitan), Kamrup, Lakhimpur and South Salmara districts.

(With PTI inputs)

