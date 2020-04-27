Image Source : ANI Assam: People stranded away from home will be allowed to travel inside the state till April 30

People in Assam who are stuck away from home amid the coronavirus lockdown can move within the state till April 30, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said on Sunday. Assam government will be further relaxing the restrictions put on travel within the state for a period of 3 days ending April 30.

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday confirmed that the government would allow two-way travel for people with their own vehicles to travel within the state either to go back to their homes or go and pick up their family members and bring them back home.

The condition for this, however, is that only two passengers can travel in a car. One person drives while the other person sits on the back seat.

"Over 34,500 people had applied for a permit," Sarma said.

There have been 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus thus far. While 19 people in the state have recovered after contracting the virus, one individual has succumbed to the illness.

