Assam: Govt issues fresh COVID-19 directives, odd-even formula for vehicular movement

Image Source : PTI Assam Government on Sunday issued fresh COVID 19 guidelines slated to be imposed from May 16 until further orders

Assam Government on Sunday issued fresh COVID 19 guidelines slated to be imposed from May 16 until further orders. These directives were issued in light of the ongoing covid 19 surges in the state.

Government sources say that an odd-even formula will be instituted for vehicles other than government vehicles and those exempted. All other vehicles will have to operate in accordance with this formula to be decided by the jurisdictional District Disaster Management Authority between 5 AM to 12 Noon.

However, this restriction will not be mandated on personal vehicles used for medical emergencies.

"In continuation of the order dated May 12, 2021, and in the exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 22(2) (h) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, the undersigned, in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority, Assam, hereby issues the following directives which will be applicable in respect of urban areas and adjacent areas within 5km radius from the periphery of municipal corporation/municipal boards/ revenue towns and shall come into force with effect from 5AM of May 16, 2021, until further orders", read the order copy by the government.

"There shall be a total ban on movement of individuals from 12 Noon to 5 AM daily except for exemptions. The order is issued to further strengthen the containment of the spread of COVID-19", the order further read.

(With ANI Inputs).

Also Read: Covaxin dispatched to various states like Gujarat, Assam: Bharat Biotech

Latest India News