Image Source : FILE Assam government employees to cease work against CAA on Dec 18

Lending their weight to the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Assam government employees would go on a cease work on Wednesday. Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) President Basab Kalita said that the employees would participate in cease work across the state.Recalling that the employees had intimated the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in May last year about their opposition to the then Citizenship (Amendment) Bill when it sought their opinion, Kalita said, "We will continue our opposition to the legislation till it is revoked.

However, all this ruction started happening since citizenship (amendment) bill proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the parliament.

