Image Source : PTI/FILE Flood situation worsens in Assam, nearly 86,000 people affected

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Thursday with nearly 86,000 people hit by the deluge across five districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Bongaigaon is the worst affected where almost 53,000 people are in distress, followed by Dhemaji (over 16,000) and Chirang (over 13,200).

At present, 174 villages are underwater and 5,147.34 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said. It said authorities are running 34 relief camps and distribution centers in four districts, where 6,592 people have taken shelter.

Roads, bridges, culverts, and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in several districts, the bulletin added.

