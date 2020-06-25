Assam stares at serious flood situation as monsoon rains continue unabated; several districts flooded

Image Source : INDIA TV Heavy monsoon rains have caused flood situation in several low lying areas of Assam. Tinsukia, Dibrugarh are worst-affected districts. Photo from Tinsukia district. (Screengrab)

Unabated rains have caused a flood-like situation in several districts of Assam. Rains have led to flooding in several low-lying areas. Brahmaputra river was flowing above its normal level while several other tributaries and stream were overflowing causing flood in catchment areas.

The flood situation in Assam's Tinsukia district was the grimmest. Rising water submerged several roads in the district while the town of DumDuma was the worst-hit. Monsoon rains have taken no breather. Mati Shankar Dev Nagar in DumDuma was submerged underwater, forcing people to leave for higher regions.

Screenshot from a video of a flooded area in Assam's Tinsukia district.

Locals residents were seen wading through waist-high waters along with their belongings and cattle. Over 45,000 people have already been forced out of their homes due to rising water levels. Locals also made boats from banana tree to escape the rising water level.

A screengrab shows people caught in flooded areas in Assam move towards higher regions.

Dhemaji, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Dibrugarh are worst affected districts. The Indian Met Department (IMD) has predicted another spell of heavy rain in Tinuskia and Dibrugarh districts and moderate rainfall in entire Assam and adjoining region.

Flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim. Several low-lying areas in Tinsukia were seen submerged as monsoon rains continue unabated . Via Anupam Mishra and Vijay Sharma for @indiatvnews#Assam #Floods #MonsoonRains pic.twitter.com/iCONJJqMOB — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) June 25, 2020

(Inputs by Vijay Sharma in Tinsukia, Assam)

