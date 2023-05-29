Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to flag off Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express today

Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will flag off Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express which will cover the journey from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri. This Vande Bharat Express is capable to cover the journey in 5 hrs 30 mins, while the current fastest train takes 6 hrs 30 mins to cover the same journey. As per the press release, PM Modi will also dedicate newly electrified sections and also inaugurate newly constructed DEMU/MEMU shed.

Vande Bharat Express will boost tourism in region

He will flag off Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express on Monday at 12 noon via video conferencing. "The state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express will provide people of the region with the means to travel with speed and comfort. It will also boost tourism in the region. Connecting Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri, the train will help save about an hour of journey time, when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places," reads the press release.

PM Modi to dedicate more projects

"Prime Minister will also dedicate 182 Route Kms of newly electrified sections. This will help provide pollution-free transportation with trains running at higher speeds and reduced running time of trains. It will also open the doors for trains running on electric traction to enter Meghalaya," it reads further.

As per the press release, Prime Minister will also inaugurate a newly constructed DEMU/MEMU shed at Lumding in Assam. This new facility will be helpful for maintaining DEMU rakes operating in this region, leading to better operational feasibility.

