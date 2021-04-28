Assam earthquake: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Sitharaman assure all possible help to state

Image Source : PTI Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam,” Modi tweeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured all possible Central help to the earthquake-hit state of Assam, as he took stock of the situation there twice during the day.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were among a host of Central leaders who spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and assured him all possible help to the state after the Wednesday morning earthquake. An earthquake of 6. 4 magnitude, followed by a series of aftershocks, hit Assam this morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state.

"Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam,” Modi tweeted.

Later Sonowal tweeted, "PM @narendramodi ji is taking regular updates about the situation after the earthquake at Dhekiajuli this morning. Got a 2nd call from the Hon'ble PM within a span of few hours. I have apprised him about the latest situation. ” The chief minister also visited the epicenter site near Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district.

Shah also spoke to Sonowal and said the Central government stands firmly behind the people of the state.

“Have spoken to the Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @sarbanandsonwal ji, to assess the condition in different parts of the state after an earthquake. The central government stands firmly with our sisters and brothers of Assam. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being," Shah tweeted.

Sitharaman also assured the chief minister all possible help from the Central government.

"Union FM Smt @nsitharaman ji took stock of the situation arising due to the earthquake, over phone, and assured all support. My heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble Finance Minister," Sonowal tweeted.

Union Minister for the Development of the North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh also assured the chief minister all possible assistance from the Central government.

"Spoke to CM #Assam Sh @sarbanandsonwal just now. Parts of the State struck by an earthquake of significant scale. Luckily no loss of life reported so far. Only damage to some buildings. State administration closely monitoring and Centre in close touch. Detailed report awaited," Singh tweeted.

BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh also spoke to the chief minister, who apprised him about the damages caused by the earthquake, officials said.

There were no immediate report of deaths, but three people were injured as the first quake of 6. 4 magnitude struck Dhekiajuli, near Tezpur, the headquarters of Sonitpur district in Assam, at 7. 51 am, followed by a series of aftershocks, officials said.

The impact was felt in almost the entire Northeastern region, parts of West Bengal, and the neighbouring countries of Bhutan and Bangladesh. The first quake was followed in quick succession by lesser intensity tremors of 4. 7, 4, and two 3. 6 magnitudes at 8. 03 am, 8. 13 am, 8. 25 am and 8. 44 am, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Deputy Director Sanjay O'neil Shaw said.

Another earthquake of 3. 2 magnitude hit Assam's Nagaon district at 10. 05 am. A while later, another jolt of 3. 4 magnitude hit Tezpur at 10. 39 am. At 12. 32 pm, an eighth tremor of 2. 9 magnitude hit Marigaon.

