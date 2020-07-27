Flood situation worsens in Bihar, improves slightly in Assam: 10 Points The flood situation has worsened in Bihar while there is a slight improvement in Assam. According to a Bihar government bulletin, the floodwaters spread to new areas in the affected districts, hitting one million more population. In Assam, one person died and 22.34 lakh people in 22 of the states' 33 districts are affected.

Image Source : PTI East Champaran: NDRF personnel hold a new-born baby on a rescue boat in the flood-affected East Champaran district of Bihar. The flood situation has worsened in Bihar while there is a slight improvement in Assam. According to a Bihar government bulletin, the floodwaters spread to new areas in the affected districts, hitting one million more population. In Assam, one person died and 22.34 lakh people in 22 of the states' 33 districts are affected. Floodwaters entered new areas of 11 affected districts in Bihar on Monday, cumulatively impacting nearly 24.5 lakh people. No fresh death was reported and the toll remained at 10. The latest bulletin said a total of 24.42 lakh people have been hit by floods in 765 panchayats of 93 blocks of 11 districts with Darbhanga being the worst-hit, where 8.87 lakh people have been displaced in its 14 blocks. Image Source : PTI Patna: An aerial view of the flooded Collectorate Ghat at the bank of Ganga River in Patna, Monday 27, 2020. The flood-affected districts in the state are: Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran, Khagaria and Saran. Several rivers such as Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamlabalan, Lalbakeya, Adhwara, Khiroi, and Ghaghra are flowing above danger level while the water level of Ganga is increasing at Hathidah, Munger, Bhagalpur, and Kahalgaon. Though the level has gone down at Gandhi ghat in Patna, it has remained steady at Buxar and Digha in Patna On the other hand, Assam witnessed a slight improvement in the flood situation though one more person died and 22.34 lakh people in 22 of the states's 33 districts are affected. With the death of one person at Bokakhat in Golaghat district, the toll in this year's flood and landslides has risen to 129. While 103 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its bulletin. The ASDMA said the number of people affected by the deluge has decreased by over 2.42 lakh since Sunday, while that of the districts was down by one. Goalpara district remains the worst-hit with over 4.62 lakh people affected, while 3.81 lakh and 3 lakh people are hit in Barpeta and Morigaon districts, respectively. Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force and district administrations besides local people have rescued 97 marooned people during the last 24 hours. Latest India News Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage assam floods

bihar floods