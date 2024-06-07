Friday, June 07, 2024
     
Asia's first female loco pilot Surekha Yadav to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Surekha Yadav, who is originally from Satara district in Maharashtra, is also the first woman train driver in India who started her career in 1988.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published on: June 07, 2024 17:46 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Asia's first female loco pilot Surekha Yadav

Asia's first female loco pilot, Surekha Yadav, has been invited to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi as prime minister for a third consecutive term, an official from the Central Railway said on Friday. 

She is among the ten loco pilots invited to attend the ceremony. The oath-taking ceremony is slated for June 9. In New Delhi. Yadav is the first woman loco pilot of the semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express which she currently pilots between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Solapur.

She belongs to Satara in Maharashtra’s western region. She is also India’s first female train driver who started piloting trains in 1988. For her unparalleled achievements, she has won many awards at the state and national levels so far.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Who is Surekha Yadav? All you need to know | DETAILS

 

