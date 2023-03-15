Who is Surekha Yadav? All you need to know | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : ASHWINI VAISHNAW MINSTER OF RAILWAYS Surekha Yadav, Asia's first female locomotive pilot operates Vande Bharat Express in Maharashtra

Asia's first female locomotive pilot, Surekha Yadav, has operated the Vande Bharat Express from Solapur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal (CSMT) in Maharashtra on Monday. Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister of Railways, praised Surekha Yadav in a tweet by acknowledging that she is the first woman to operate the Vande Bharat Express and powered the train with the strength of women. Yadav showed her appreciation by thanking for the chance to pilot the Vande Bharat Train.

Central Railway wrote that Yadav was thankful for the opportunity to pilot the new age, state-of-the-art technology Vande Bharat Train.

Yadav, who is originally from Satara in Maharashtra, was the first woman train driver in India in 1988. According to Central Railway, the training process for the crew includes following signals, working with new equipment, collaborating with other team members, and adhering to all guidelines for operating a train.

On International Women's Day, the Central Railway had all-women crews operate the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express and CSMT-Kalyan ladies' special local train. Yadav was part of the crew and operated the Deccan Queen with Sawardekar as an assistant loco pilot. Francis acted as train manager, while six women heads of traveling ticket examiners, led by John and Vaidya, guided and assisted passengers.

Mumtaz Kazi, the first suburban motor woman of Asia, also operated the K99 local, a ladies' special train running between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai and Kalyan.

FAQs:

Q1: Who is Surekha Yadav?

A: Surekha Yadav is Asia's first female locomotive pilot who has operated the Vande Bharat Express from Solapur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal (CSMT) in Maharashtra.

Q2: What is the Central Railway crew learning process?

A: According to the Central Railway, the crew learning process involves signal observance, hands-on new equipment, coordination with other crew members, and observance of all parameters for running a train.

Latest India News