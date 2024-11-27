'Parliament's standing committee to take up the issue', says Ashwini Vaishnaw on laws to check vulgar content

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Lok Sabha.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today (November 27) spoke about the laws to check vulgar content on social media. He replied to the questions asked by Lok Sabha member Arun Govil during question hour in LS regarding laws to check abusive content.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "There is a lot of difference between the culture of our country and the countries from where these social media platforms have come. So I would like the Standing Committee of the Parliament to take up this issue and strict laws are made regarding the same."

Need to make existing laws more stringent to curb vulgar content: Vaishnaw

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said there is a need to make existing laws more stringent to curb vulgar content on social media platforms. In the Lok Sabha, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said the Parliamentary Standing Committee should take up the issue and also called for a consensus to frame more strict laws in this regard.

Earlier, there were editorial checks and it was decided whether something was right or wrong but those checks have ended.

There is a need to make existing laws more stringent laws to curb vulgar content on social media platforms, Vaishnaw said amid din in the House. He was responding to questions by BJP member Arun Govil about existing mechanisms to check telecasts of vulgar and sex-related content through social media platforms illegally and whether the government proposes to make the existing laws more stringent keeping in view the fact that the said laws are not much effective to stop misuse of these platforms.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon amid Opposition protests

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday amid protests by Opposition members over the Adani controversy, recent violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh and other issues. As soon as the House met for the day, many Opposition members, including from Congress, were on their feet as they sought to raise various issues.

Some members from the Congress and Samajwadi Party were in the Well while other Opposition members stood in the aisle and shouted slogans. Speaker Om Birla asked the Opposition members to allow the Question Hour and said they could take up their issues later.

Amid the din, one question was taken up. However, the protests continued and the proceedings, which went on for about six minutes, were adjourned till noon. The Opposition members wanted to discuss the Adani controversy and the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

The Adani Group said on Wednesday that Gautam Adani, and his nephew Sagar have not been charged with any violation of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment that authorities filed in the New York court in an alleged bribery case.