Ashwini Vaishnaw makes debut on Koo, calls IT rules 'empowering' in first post

IT and communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made his debut on made-in-India social media platform 'Koo' on Sunday. Vaishnaw also holds the portfolio of Railways. He was inducted after a major reshuffle in the Union Cabinet last week.

In his first Koo, Vaishnaw posted about his review of the implementation and compliance of Information Technology Rules, 2021.

“Reviewed the implementation and compliance of Information Technology Rules, 2021 along with my colleague Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar Ji. These guidelines are empowering and protecting users and will ensure a safer and responsible social media ecosystem in India," the Koo read.

His Koo handle goes by the username @ashwinivaishnaw.

Vaishnaw was welcomed on Koo by company co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna.

"We congratulate Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw on his induction into the Union Cabinet and are glad to welcome him to Koo. We look forward to enabling him to connect with people across the Country as he shares plans and developments at the Ministries he manages," he said.

Armed with an M.Tech from IIT Kanpur, Vaishnaw cleared the Indian Administrative Services examination in 1994 with an all-India rank of 27. In 2008, he left for the US to do an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. After a successful corproate stint, Vaishnaw went on to become the Member of Parliament representing Odisha in the Rajya Sabha.

