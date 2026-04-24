Ashok Lahiri, Bengal BJP MLA, set to become Niti Aayog vice-chairman: Know all about him

New Delhi:

Two illustrious names from West Bengal Ashok Lahiri will become the Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog and scientist Gobardhan Das is all set to be made Member of Niti Aayog, government sources said on Friday. The move from the government will make him effectively the chief of the government think tank as the chairpersonship is held by the Prime Minister by default. He will replace Suman Bery.

Gobardhan Das is all set to become a new member of the policy. These two names being picked for the post come at a time when the BJP is in a battle with the ruling TMC in West Bengal.

Ashok Lahiri, a member of the current Bengal assembly from Balurghat — but not contesting the ongoing elections, he has served as the 12th Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) to the Government of India.

Know all about Ashok Lahiri

An alumnus of the economics department at Presidency University, Kolkata, Ashok Lahiri has held research, teaching or leadership positions at the Delhi School of Economics, the Asian Development Bank, Bandhan Bank, and the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.

Know all about Gobardhan Das

A scientist and former BJP member who unsuccessfully contested the 2021 West Bengal polls from the Purbasthali Uttar constituency, Gobardhan Das is a prominent immunologist formerly at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) who served as director of IISER Bhopal.

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Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar steps down; Suman Bery to take charge from May 1