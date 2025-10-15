Ashley Tellis arrested for hoarding classified documents, Sanjeev Sanyal calls him a 'deep state asset' Ashley Tellis, a prominent US policy strategist and South Asia expert, has been arrested in the US for allegedly hoarding classified documents and holding meetings with Chinese officials.

New Delhi:

Ashley Tellis, a well-known US policy strategist and longtime adviser on South Asia, was arrested in the United States for unlawfully hoarding classified documents and allegedly meeting with Chinese government officials. The arrest has sent shockwaves through the US policy community, given Tellis’ influential role in shaping American policy on India and South Asia.

Controversial figure in Indian policy circles

Tellis has long been a contentious figure, particularly in Indian policy debates. Economist and PMEAC member Sanjeev Sanyal criticized Tellis, calling him a “deep state asset” rather than a genuine scholar. Sanyal questioned whether Tellis’ loyalties lay with the US or China, reflecting the suspicion surrounding Tellis’ recent activities.

Critic of India's global ambitions

In a widely discussed article published on June 17 in Foreign Affairs, titled “India’s Great Power Delusions”, Tellis argued that India’s aspirations for a multipolar world were more ambition than capability. He highlighted India’s economic lag behind China, noting that even with China’s growth slowing dramatically, India is unlikely to catch up anytime soon.

Tellis also stressed that India’s internal political trajectory might damage its standing as a global liberal democracy. He warned that if both India and the US slide towards illiberal democracy, the post-war international order benefiting both nations could face serious erosion.

Details of the FBI investigation and arrest

According to an FBI affidavit, Tellis accessed and printed classified documents, including sensitive military aircraft information, at the Defense and State Department buildings during September and October of this year. Surveillance showed him leaving these locations with a leather briefcase or bag.

A subsequent search of Tellis’ residence in Vienna, Virginia, uncovered over a thousand pages of classified materials marked as “Top Secret” and “Secret.” The affidavit also notes multiple meetings with Chinese officials, including a September 15 encounter at a Fairfax, Virginia restaurant where Tellis arrived with a manila envelope but left without it.

Background and potential legal consequences

Ashley Tellis, 64, served on the National Security Council under former President George W. Bush and has been an unpaid adviser to the State Department and a Pentagon contractor. He is also a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a respected Washington-based think tank.

Due to his roles, Tellis held a Top Secret security clearance with access to Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI). If convicted, the Justice Department says Tellis could face up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $250,000.

Reactions and implications

The arrest raises serious questions about security protocols within the US government and the potential impact on US-India relations. Critics argue Tellis’ views and actions reflect deeper concerns about divided loyalties in sensitive policy positions, while others call for a thorough investigation to clarify the full extent of the breach.

The case continues to develop as the FBI and Justice Department proceed with their investigation.