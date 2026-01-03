IMD issues yellow alert for dense fog across 15 Jharkhand districts amid chilly winter conditions Jharkhand weather updates: IMD's yellow alert for dense fog spans 15 districts, including Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Chatra, Hazaribag, Koderma, Giridih, Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, Sahibganj, and Pakur. Conditions are set to linger until Sunday morning, with a likely repeat on Monday.

Ranchi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for dense fog blanketing 15 districts in Jharkhand over the next two days, urging caution for reduced visibility and potential travel disruptions. This advisory highlights the ongoing winter chill gripping the state, with fog expected to persist until 8:30 am on January 4 (Sunday). The alert emphasises preparedness as cold weather intensifies.

Affected districts and timeline

The yellow alert covers Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Chatra, Hazaribag, Koderma, Giridih, Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, Sahibganj, Pakur, and others. Fog conditions are forecast to continue through Sunday morning, with a recurrence likely on January 5 (Monday) across these areas, including the capital Ranchi. Visibility could drop to between 50 and 200 meters, posing risks to commuters, aviation, and road safety.

Current temperature snapshot

Jharkhand woke up to biting cold on Saturday, with Gumla recording the state's lowest at 6.6°C. Daltonganj and Pakur followed at 8.3°C each, while Khunti logged 9.4°C. Ranchi, the capital, saw a minimum of 12.3°C, offering slight relief but still underscoring the wintry grip.

Forecast and upcoming changes

No major shifts in minimum temperatures are expected over the next 24 hours, according to Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand. However, a western disturbance will drive a dip of up to 3°C from January 4 to January 6. Dense fog on Monday may extend to Ranchi and surrounding regions, amplifying the cold spell.

Safety advisory and implications

Travelers should exercise caution, using fog lights, maintaining safe distances, and checking updates from IMD or local authorities. The yellow alert signals 'be updated' status- monitor for potential upgrades to orange or red if conditions worsen. This fog event aligns with broader northern India patterns, disrupting daily life but with no immediate rain or storm threats.