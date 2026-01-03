Rift in Samajwadi Party? MLA Rais Sheikh writes to Akhilesh Yadav accusing Abu Azmi of undermining party unity Sheikh's letter accuses Azmi of deliberately harassing him and causing significant disruption within the party, particularly affecting its performance in the upcoming municipal elections in Bhivandi and Mumbai.

Mumbai:

Ahead of the Maharashtra municipal elections, a fresh wave of internal unrest has come to light. Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Rais Sheikh wrote a letter to the party's National President, Akhilesh Yadav, raising serious concerns about the actions of the Maharashtra State President, Abu Azmi. Sheikh's letter accuses Azmi of deliberately harassing him and causing significant disruption within the party, particularly affecting its performance in the upcoming municipal elections in Bhivandi and Mumbai.

In the letter, Rais Sheikh alleges that Abu Azmi has engaged in arbitrary ticket distribution for both the Bhivandi and Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

Sheikh claims that “Azmi has been acting unilaterally, disregarding the interests of party workers and potential candidates.” This mismanagement, according to the MLA, is creating “dissatisfaction among party members and undermining the party's prospects in these key elections.”

Sheikh further adds that Azmi’s public remarks have raised concerns. He is reportedly claiming that “no one can stop him.” This growing sense of arrogance and authority without accountability, according to Sheikh, is “detrimental to the unity and discipline within the Samajwadi Party in Maharashtra.”

Sheikh writes about consequences of Azmi’s actions

The letter from Rais Sheikh highlights the direct consequences of Azmi’s actions on the party’s standing in the municipal elections. Sheikh points out that the internal friction is negatively affecting the party's coordination and morale, especially among party members in Bhivandi and Mumbai.

According to the MLA, this could seriously harm the party's performance in the municipal elections, which are seen as a crucial test for the party’s political strength in Maharashtra.

Demand for immediate action

Rais Sheikh has demanded immediate clarification from Abu Azmi regarding his actions and statements.

In his letter, Sheikh urges Akhilesh Yadav to intervene and address the situation before it escalates further. He insists that the “party cannot afford to allow such misconduct to go unchecked, as it could erode the confidence of party workers and the public alike.”