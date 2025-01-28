PM Modi cites Coldplay tour in push for 'concert economy', says India has massive scope

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Narendra Modi

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, highlighted the "fabulous pictures" of the Coldplay concerts organised in Ahmedabad and Mumbai and stated that India has a massive scope for live concerts. He added that he expected the state governments and the private sector to focus on infrastructure and skills to give a boost to the 'concert economy' sector.

"You must have seen fabulous pictures of Coldplay concerts organised in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It shows that India has a massive scope for live concerts. Big artists from around the world are attracted towards India," PM Modi said at the 'Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025' in Bhubaneswar.

PM Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Cabinet ministers, and business leaders from India and across the world.

During the occasion, he said the ASEAN countries have shown interest in strengthening trade ties with Odisha. He added that in the 21st century, Odisha is ready to revive history. “Recently, the Singapore President visited Odisha. He is excited about the relationship with Odisha,” he said.

“I consider eastern India as growth engine of country. When India had major share in global trade, eastern part of country had important contribution,” PM Modi said at Odisha business summit.

“I welcome you all. This is my second visit to Odisha in January. A few days ago, I became a part of ‘Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas'. I have been told that this is the biggest business summit to date. I congratulate the Odisha government and people of the state…I consider East India the growth engine. India has played a huge role in global growth. There used to be several trade hubs, and industrial hubs in East India. Odisha was a big part of this,” he said.

The Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Bhubaneswar, the flagship Global Investment Summit, being hosted by the Government of Odisha, aims to position the state as the anchor of the Purvodaya vision as well as a leading investment destination and industrial hub in India.

Addressing the event, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his continued support to the state. Highlighting the PM's fifth visit to Odisha in just seven months, Majhi stressed that the recent initiatives, including the foundation of 'Purvodaya', would lead to significant infrastructural development and transformation in Odisha in the coming months.

"In the last seven months, it's your (PM Modi's) 5th visit to Odisha and you always bring gifts for the state. This time, you have brought such a big gift that the condition of Odisha will massively change in a few months. The foundation of 'Purvodaya' you laid seven months back, a strong infrastructure is going to be built on that," he said.

The conclave will host CEOs and Leaders' Roundtables, Sectoral Sessions, B2B meetings, and Policy Discussions, ensuring targeted engagement with investors across the globe. Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the Make in Odisha Exhibition which highlights the achievements of the state in developing a vibrant industrial ecosystem.

The two-day conclave will be held from January 28 to 29. It will serve as a platform for industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to converge and discuss the opportunities Odisha offers as a preferred investment destination.