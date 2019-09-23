Jodhpur High Court dismisses self-styled godman Asaram's plea for staying life sentence

Image Source : FILE No relief for self-styled godman Asaram in minor girl rape case

Jodhpur High Court on Monday dismissed self-styled godman Asaram's plea for suspension of sentence imposed on him for raping a minor girl.

The godman was convicted in the case in March 2018 and was sentenced to life in jail. Asaram had requested the court that his case be heard on a priority due to his poor health and old age.

Earlier in April, Narayan Sai, son of Asaram, was found guilty in a rape case. Surat Sessions Court has delivered verdict against him.

Narayan Sai was arrested from Kurukshetra in Haryana after two sisters accused him of sexually assaulting them. The sisters had alleged that Narayan Sai sexually assaulted them inside an Ashram in Surat.

