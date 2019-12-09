Monday, December 09, 2019
     
  In dramatic protest, Asaduddin Owaisi tears apart copy of Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

In dramatic protest, Asaduddin Owaisi tears apart copy of Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi tore apart a copy of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, registering a dramatic protest on a day it was introduced.

New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2019 20:24 IST
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi tore apart a copy of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, registering a dramatic protest on a day it was introduced by the government. Owaisi was speaking during a discussion on the bill Monday afternoon when he tore the bill into pieces, hours after he stirred controversy over his 'Hitler' remark on Amit Shah. 

Earlier in the day, Owaisi said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is passed.

"I appeal to you (Speaker), save the country from such a law and save Home Minister also. Otherwise, like in Nuremberg race laws and Israel's citizenship act, Home Minister's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion," Owaisi said in the Lok Sabha.

AIMIM leader also said that the Bill is in violation of the Supreme Court verdict in Sarbanan Sounwal case.

"Secularism is the basic structure of the constitution of this country... We are opposing this bill because it violates the fundamental rights and is arbitrary in nature," Owaisi added.

