Defeat of democracy, success of Hindutva: Owaisi on Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Asaduddin Owaisi/FILE

On the day of the foundation stone laying ceremony of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir', AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said it was the "defeat of democracy" and "success of Hindutva". He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "violated" the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"India is a secular country. Prime Minister has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. This is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and success of Hindutva," Owaisi told ANI.

"The prime minister today said he was emotional. I want to say that I am also equally emotional because I believe in coexistence and equality of citizenship. Mr. Prime Minister, I am emootional because a mosque stood there for 450 years," he added.

He further said that the Congress party was equally responsible for the demolition of the Babri mosque. "These secular parties have been completely exposed," he said.

Earlier today, the prime minister performed the groundbreaking ceremony and rituals at the Ram Janmabhoomi. He told a gathering that a grand temple will now be built for "Ram Lalla", the infant Ram, who had been living a temporary tent for years.

He also released a postage stamp to mark the event, an occasion which is also being seen as an ideological victory of the BJP over its rivals.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage