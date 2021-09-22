Follow us on Image Source : ANI Owaisi's house vandalism case: One accused sent to police remand, 4 others to 14-day judicial custody

Delhi Court on Wednesday sent one among the five accused to one-day police remand and rest of the four accused to 14-day judicial custody in Asaduddin Owaisi's house vandalisation case. Delhi Police on Tuesday had arrested five members of Hindu Sena for allegedly vandalising the official residence of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Ashoka Road in Delhi.

Delhi Police had said they received information regarding the incident at around 5 pm and rushed to the spot.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at the Parliament Street police station.

Police said although nobody was attacked or injured in the incident, public property was damaged, which is an offence.

In a video clip on social media, state president of Hindu Sena Lalit Kumar said they went to Owaisi's residence to teach him a lesson as he speaks against Hindus at his rallies.

In a series of tweets, Owaisi said, "My Delhi residence was vandalised today by radicalised goons. Their cowardice is well known and as usual they came in a mob, not alone. They also chose a time when I was not home.They were armed with axes and sticks, they pelted stones at my house, my nameplate was destroyed."

"Raju, the caretaker of the house for the last 40 years was assaulted. The mob shouted communal slogans and threatened to kill me. Raju's grandkids are living in fear now. Raju has filed a complaint with police. Hope action will be taken."

The Hyderabad MP claimed that there were "at least 13 people, 6 have been detained".

"This is the third time that my residence has been attacked. Last time it was vandalised @rajnathsingh was not only the Home Minister but also my neighbour. Election Commission HQ is right next door to my house, Parliament Street police station is right across my house. The Prime Minister's residence is 8 minutes away. If an MP's house is not safe, then what message is @AmitShah sending?" he asked.

"@PMOIndia preaches to the world how we must fight radicalisation, please tell who radicalised these goons? If these thugs think that this is going to scare me, they don't know Majlis and what we are made of. We'll never stop our fight for justice," Owaisi wrote on Twitter.

A video clip that went viral on social media showed some persons vandalising the house. They broke the nameplate at the main gate of the property and also the glass of a window.

National president of the Hindu Sena Vishnu Gupta said they were offended with the Hyderabad MP's "anti-Hindu" statements.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief remains in the headlines by continuously giving anti-Hindu statements and a case against him has already been registered in Uttar Pradesh, Gupta said.

The Hindu Sena requests Owaisi not to give such statements, he added.

