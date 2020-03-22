As India observes 'janata curfew', WHO says lockdown not enough to defeat coronavirus

Image Source : PTI A motorist rides through deserted Rajpath road during a one-day Janata (civil) curfew imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in New Delhi on March 22, 2020

A top health expert from the World Health Organisation said on Sunday that imposing a lockdown wasn't enough to defeat coronavirus, Reuters news agency reported. WHO's Mike Ryan was quoted as saying in an interview given to BBC, as reported by Reuters, that solid public health measures needed to be in place to avoid the resurgence of the virus.

"What we really need to focus on is finding those who are sick, those who have the virus, and isolate them, find their contacts and isolate them," Mike Ryan was quoted as saying in the media report.

Ryan was further quoted as saying that lockdown was dangerous in the sense that when it got lifted, the danger of disease might resurface.

The comments come on the day when India is observing a nationwide janata curfew, at behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a bid to comnbat the spread of the outbreak among 1.3 billion inhabitants. At least 75 districts are observing a near-total lockdown, as the number of positive cases approach 350, as of 4:30 PM.

