Arvind Kejriwal to hold virtual meeting with Punjab AAP MLAs today

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with his party MLAs from Punjab via videoconference on Sunday.

The meeting of the AAP MLAs will be held in Mohali and Kejriwal will join it via video conferencing from Delhi at around 12 noon. The AAP recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls winning 92 seats in the 117-member House.

The AAP leader and the party's face for recently held Punjab Assembly polls Bhagwant Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on March 16. On March 17, Punjab's newly-elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly.

Ten AAP MLAs, including a woman, were inducted in the Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab on Saturday (March 19). Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 10 ministers at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.

