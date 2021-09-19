Kejriwal on Uttarakhand visit today; to address gathering in Haldwani

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kejriwal on Uttarakhand visit today

AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Uttarakhand's Kumaon region on Sunday, a visit that comes ahead of assembly polls in the state next year. In a tweet, the AAP said Kejriwal will reach Haldwani on September 19.

"AAP National Convenor & Delhi CM, Shri @ArvindKejriwal to visit Uttarakhand's Kumaon region. CM Arvind Kejriwal will reach Haldwani on 19 September, 2021. Important tour in view of the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly elections!," the AAP said in a tweet.

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand next year and the AAP has said it will contest the polls and raise development issues.

Earlier, Kejriwal has announced that Ajay Kothiyal, a retired colonel, will be AAP's chief ministerial candidate in the state.

In the last Assembly polls in 2017, BJP won 56 seats while Congress bagged 11 seats in 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. BJP's vote share was 46.51 per cent, on the other hand, Congress secured 33.49 per cent vote share.

