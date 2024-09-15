Arvind Kejriwal to step down as Delhi CM: 'Will not sit on CM chair until people give verdict' | Top Quotes

In a massive development days after being released from Tihar Jail in the corruption case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (September 15) announced to resign from the post in two days and demanded an early election. Delhi is due to go to Assembly Elections early next year. however, he sought an election in November this year, clubbed with the Maharashtra polls. His declaration came while addressing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers at the party office in the national capital. He said that he would not sit on the chief minister's chair until being vindicated in the people's court.
Here are the top quotes from his address to the AAP leaders
- The Supreme Court has done what it could by ruling in my favour and granting me bail. Today, I have come to the people's court to ask you whether you consider Kejriwal guilty or honest. In two days, I will be resigning from the CM's position, and I won’t sit in that chair until the people give their decision. I will go to every house and street and not sit on the CM chair till I get a verdict from the people.
- I will only sit on CM's chair after people give me certificate of honesty; I want to give 'agnipariksha' after coming out of jail.
- Some people say that we will not be able to work because of restrictions imposed by the SC. Even they did not leave any stone unturned in imposing restrictions on us... If you think I am honest, vote for me in large numbers. I will sit on the CM's chair only after being elected.
- The elections are supposed to be held in February. I demand elections be held in November with Maharashtra elections... Till elections are held, someone else from the party will be the Chief Minister. In the next 2-3 days, a meeting of the MLAs will be held, where the next CM will be decided.
- They sent me to jail because their goal was to break the AAP and the courage of Arvind Kejriwal... They thought they would break our party and form a government in Delhi after jailing me... But our party did not break... I did not resign from the jail because I wanted to protect the Constitution of India. I wanted to fail their formula...
- The SC asked the central government why a government cannot run from the jail... The SC proved that a government can run from jail.
- I thank God for always blessing us... We are overcoming all the problems. We are fighting against huge enemies and succeeding. We are just a small party that transformed the politics of this country. I thank God for this.
- Why did they (BJP) send me to jail? They know very well that I haven’t committed any corruption. Their goal was to break AAP and crush my spirit. They thought that by sending me to jail, the party would fall apart and they could form a BJP government in Delhi. But our party didn’t break. AAP is standing strong against their grand conspiracies.
-
I didn't resign (after arrest) because I respect democracy; Constitution supreme for me.
-
They slap false cases against non-BJP CMs, only AAP can stand up to their conspiracies; if held, urge such CMs not to resign.
-
Our freedom fighters allowed meetings with colleagues, but my party colleague Sandeep Pathak was not allowed to meet me.