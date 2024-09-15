Arvind Kejriwal to step down as Delhi CM: 'Will not sit on CM chair until people give verdict' | Top Quotes

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/AAP Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

In a massive development days after being released from Tihar Jail in the corruption case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (September 15) announced to resign from the post in two days and demanded an early election. Delhi is due to go to Assembly Elections early next year. however, he sought an election in November this year, clubbed with the Maharashtra polls. His declaration came while addressing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers at the party office in the national capital. He said that he would not sit on the chief minister's chair until being vindicated in the people's court.

Here are the top quotes from his address to the AAP leaders