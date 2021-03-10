CM Arvind Kejriwal promises 'Ayodhya Darshan' for Delhi senior citizens

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kejriwal promises 'Ayodhya Darshan' for Delhi senior citizens

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised that the AAP government will take elderly people from the national capital to Ayodhya for darshan of the Ram Temple. Speaking on the floor of Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said, "After construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya, we will take the elderly people from Delhi to Ayodhya for darshan."

"I am a devotee of Hanuman who was a devotee of Lord Ram. So I am devotee of both. Lord Ram was the king of Ayodhya. It is said that everything was good during his rule. There was no sorrow. There was every facility. It was called 'Ram Rajya', which is a concept," the Delhi CM added.

The construction of Ram Mandir is currently underway in Ayodhya. According to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the construction of Ram Mandir is expected to be completed in the next three years.

Kejriwal had earlier congratulated the entire country on the occasion of the 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, 2020.

"Congratulations to the entire country on the occasion of bhoomi pujan. May we continue to receive Lord Ram's blessings," Kejriwal had said in his Hindi tweet.

Earlier on November 8, 2019, the Constitution Bench of Supreme Court ruled in favour of Ram Lalla, one of the litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, paving the way for the construction of a Ram Mandir. The court directed the government provide an alternative land to the Muslim party for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya.

READ MORE: Ram Temple construction crowd-funding drive collects over Rs 2,500 crore

READ MORE: First extension of Ram Janmabhoomi premises; trust purchases 7,285-sq.ft land for Rs 1 Cr

Latest India News