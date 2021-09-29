Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal to begin 2-day Punjab visit today, 'big' announcements to be made: AAP

As the Punjab crisis elevates with Sidhu's resignation as PPCC chief, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit the state on a two-day trip from today. During his visit he will make "big" announcements, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Tuesday.

Kejriwal's first stop will be Ludhiana where he will hold a meeting with traders there, the party said on Twitter.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go on a two-day Punjab tour. He will visit Ludhiana tomorrow and meet traders. Kejriwal will hold a press conference on September 30. Will make big announcements in it," the AAP said in a tweet in Hindi.

AAP's Punjab co in-charge Raghav Chadha also said that Kejriwal will make big announcements.

"Chief Minister of Delhi @ArvindKejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Punjab, starting tomorrow. Stay tuned for big announcements," he tweeted. The Punjab assembly elections are due in early 2022.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Congress infighting rages on as Navjot Singh Sidhu submitted his resignation on Tuesday, shortly after being inducted as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Chief.

However, party sources said, Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation has not been accepted and top leadership has asked state leaders to resolve the matter at their own level first. Following this, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi has called a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday at 10.30 am at Punjab Civil Secretariat.

