WATCH | Arunachal's Tawang freezes after fresh snowfall, advisory issued for vehicle movement

Arunachal Pradesh: The Tawang region in Arunachal is freezing in sub-zero temperatures after a fresh spell of snowfall. Amid challenging weather conditions, an advisory has been issued for vehicle movement in the area since a lot of tourists visit the place to enjoy breathtaking views.

The temperature in Tawang is dipping to -3 degrees Celcius and it keeps augmenting. Tawang is at an altitude of approx 10,000 feet.

Dzela, Bumla and Shongatser Lake are the three prime locations where heavy tourist movement is witnessed. The road near these locations remains completely slippery due to snowfall, thereby, plying vehicles is not advisable without proper safety measures.

Even sometimes the wrapped chain on the tyres does not work. So, all commuters visiting and passing through these locations have been advised to take utmost care and precaution.

On Wednesday, Dzela -- on both sides i.e. Tawang and West Kameng -- experienced heavy snowfall which led to traffic congestion and commuters had to remain stranded for several hours.

