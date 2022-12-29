WATCH | Arunachal's Tawang freezes after fresh snowfall, advisory issued for vehicle movement

Thursday, December 29, 2022
     
Tawang travel advisory: An advisory regarding vehicle movement has been issued in Tawang as the region witnesses heavy tourist movement.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 29, 2022 18:06 IST
An advisory for vehicle movement have been issued for
An advisory for vehicle movement have been issued for tourists planning to visit the Tawang region.

Arunachal Pradesh: The Tawang region in Arunachal is freezing in sub-zero temperatures after a fresh spell of snowfall. Amid challenging weather conditions, an advisory has been issued for vehicle movement in the area since a lot of tourists visit the place to enjoy breathtaking views.

The temperature in Tawang is dipping to -3 degrees Celcius and it keeps augmenting. Tawang is at an altitude of approx 10,000 feet.

Dzela, Bumla and Shongatser Lake are the three prime locations where heavy tourist movement is witnessed. The road near these locations remains completely slippery due to snowfall, thereby, plying vehicles is not advisable without proper safety measures.

Even sometimes the wrapped chain on the tyres does not work. So, all commuters visiting and passing through these locations have been advised to take utmost care and precaution.

On Wednesday, Dzela -- on both sides i.e. Tawang and West Kameng -- experienced heavy snowfall which led to traffic congestion and commuters had to remain stranded for several hours.

ALSO READ New York paralyzed by winter snow storm; videos and photos of houses buried in snow surface

ALSO READ | 48 dead, 27 in New York alone as US battles historic winter storm

