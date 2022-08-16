Arunachal Pradesh: Drone-based healthcare services 'medicine from the sky' launched in state | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PEMA KHANDU/TWITTER Drone-based healthcare services launched in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh: The first flight of drone service - 'medicine from the sky' was successfully launched in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. The drone service was launched from Seppa to Chayang Tajo in East Kameng district.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, "Drone Services Launched: Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India the world's drone hub, the government of Arunachal Pradesh has decided to conduct a pilot project of using drones in healthcare, agriculture and disaster management in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF)".

"Based on the field assessment report, a pilot project 'Medicine from the Sky' is being rolled out on the occasion of Independence Day from Seppa, East Kameng district. As part of ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, happy to have virtually launched the pilot project," he said.

The chief minister also shared a video of the drone service in the state.

He said the pilot project has been funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and executed by Bengaluru-based startup Redwing Labs.

"The pilot project funded by USAID and executed by Redwings Labs shall provide a clear picture on operational issues, financial feasibility and regulatory issues, based on which our govt shall make a policy and take steps for phased adoption of this emerging technology," the chief minister further said.

Earlier in May, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said that India will soon witness a higher number of industries embracing drone innovation to make India a global drone hub by 2030 adding that it will lead to a revolution that will touch the life of every citizen, realizing the PM's goal of an Aatmabirhar Bharat.

