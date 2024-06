Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: List of constituency-wise leading/winning candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections were held on April 19. The results of the elections are being announced today (June 2). The BJP, Congress and NPP are the main parties in the fray. Chief Minister Pema Khandu won the election as he was elected unopposed. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) already won 10 seats including Bomdila, Chowkham, Hayuliang, Itanagar, Mukto, Roing, Sagalee, Tali, Taliha and Ziro-Hapoli in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly without any contest or unopposed.