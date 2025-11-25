Arunachal Pradesh integral part of India: MEA slams China, flags violations over woman's detention Prema Wangjom Thongdok, a woman of Indian origin living in the United Kingdom, on Monday alleged that Chinese immigration officers held her for nearly 18 hours during a transit stop in Shanghai. She claims officials told her that her Indian passport was 'invalid'.

New Delhi:

India on Tuesday said the matter of illegal detention of an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh by Chinese officials, while she was transiting through Shanghai International Airport, was ‘strongly’ taken up with Beijing.

Responding to media queries over the statements made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and China’s denial was not going to change reality.

The MEA said China is yet to explain its action against the Indian national.

“The issue of the detention has been taken up strongly with the Chinese side. Chinese authorities have still not been able to explain their actions, which are in violation of several conventions governing international air travel. The actions by the Chinese authorities also violate their own regulations that allow visa free transit up to 24 hours for nationals of all countries,” the MEA statement read.

About the case

Prema Wangjom Thongdok, a woman of Indian origin living in the United Kingdom, on Monday alleged that Chinese immigration officers held her for nearly 18 hours during a transit stop in Shanghai. She claims officials told her that her Indian passport was “invalid” because it recorded her birthplace as Arunachal Pradesh, which they insisted was “not part of India”.

Thongdok said the incident happened on November 21 at Pudong International Airport while she was travelling from London to Japan. She stated that she had transited through the same airport only a few days earlier without any difficulty.