China denies Indian woman's harassment claims at Shanghai airport, says no detention took place The incident came to light when Prema Wangjom Thongdok, a UK-based Indian citizen, described her experience online. She was travelling from London to Japan on November 21 and had a scheduled three-hour layover in Shanghai.

New Delhi:

China has dismissed allegations that an Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh was harassed during a transit stop at Shanghai airport. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs insisted that immigration checks were carried out strictly according to Chinese laws and regulations. Responding to the incident, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated China’s claim over the region India calls Arunachal Pradesh.

“Zangnan is China’s territory. The Chinese side has never recognised the so-called ‘Arunachal Pradesh’ illegally set up by India,” she said.

Spokesperson says no detention or harassment took place

Mao Ning defended the actions of immigration authorities and said the woman’s rights were respected at all times.

“On the individual case you mentioned, according to what we’ve learned, during the entire time, China’s border inspection authorities carried out checks procedures in accordance with laws and regulations, the law enforcement was impartial and non-abusive, the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned were fully protected, no compulsory measures were taken on her, and there was no so-called ‘detaining’ or ‘harassing.’ The airline provided her with resting facilities and meals. For anything more specific, I’d refer you to competent authorities.”

Everything you need to know about the case

Thongdok claimed her transit turned distressing when immigration officials allegedly told her that her passport was “invalid,” reportedly because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.

What was meant to be a simple airport halt became, according to her, a “traumatising ordeal.”

"I am an Indian citizen residing in the UK for about 14 years, and I was travelling from London to Japan via a transit in Shanghai... One of the officials from the Chinese immigration came over and singled me out of the queue. I asked her what was happening, and she went on to say, 'Arunachal- not India, China-China, your visa is not acceptable. Your passport is invalid'... When I tried to question them and ask them what the issue was, they said, 'Arunachal is not part of India' and started mocking and laughing and saying things like 'you should apply for the Chinese passport, you're Chinese, you're not Indian'... I have transited through Shanghai in the past with no issues at all. I couldn't get in touch with my family for a very long time... The airline staff of China Eastern and about two other immigration officers were speaking in their language and saying and pointing out and saying Arunachal and laughing and calling it China, not India. That was a very humiliating, questionable behaviour from the immigration staff as well as the airline staff... I called up the Shanghai and Beijing Indian embassies and within an hour, the Indian officials came to the airport, got me some food and spoke through the issues with them and helped me get out of the country. A very long ordeal, 18 hours, but glad that I'm out of there..." she said in here statement.

CM Pema Khandu condemns 'unacceptable' treatment

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu condemned the incident saying, "I am deeply shocked by the unacceptable treatment of Ms. Prema Wangjom Thongdok, a proud Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh, by Chinese immigration authorities at Shanghai Pudong Airport. Subjecting her despite a valid Indian passport to humiliation and racial mockery is appalling."

"Arunachal Pradesh is, and will always be an integral part of India. Any insinuation otherwise is baseless and offensive. Such conduct violates international norms and is an affront to the dignity of our citizens. I am confident that the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India will take up this matter urgently that such incidents are not repeated," he added in a post on X.