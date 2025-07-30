Army vehicle hit by boulders in Ladakh's Durbuk; several injured The officials further said that the incident occurred at around 11.30 am, while adding that a rescue operation is underway.

New Delhi:

At least four to five Indian Army personnel, including an officer, were injured after a car in which they were travelling was hit by a boulder in Ladakh's Durbuk, said officials on Wednesday.

The officials further said that the incident occurred at around 11.30 am, while adding that a rescue operation is underway.

"ROAD ACCIDENT: A boulder from a cliff fell on one of the vehicles of a military convoy in Ladakh, around 1130h on 30 Jul 2025. Recovery action is in progress," Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps posted on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

