Army rejects claims made by social media posts that China hacked its aircraft

The Indian Army has rejected claims made by social media posts that one of its Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) was “hacked” by the Chinese side and appealed to the media houses to carry “unverified” and “misleading” content, sources said.

The Army has reaffirmed its full commitment to ensuring the security and operational integrity of all its assets. A recent social media post claimed that an RPA belonging to the Indian Army had "veered" into Chinese territory in the eastern theater and suggested that it had been "hacked" by the Chinese side.

However, an Army source has clarified that the article is "completely baseless and factually incorrect" and that "no such incident" has occurred. The Army has also urged media outlets and social media users to avoid sharing unverified and misleading information that could cause "unnecessary alarm and misinformation" among the public.