Friday, October 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Army jawan killed in Pak shelling along LoC in Rajouri

Army jawan killed in Pak shelling along LoC in Rajouri

During the firing and shelling by the Pakistan troops, one injured jawan, identified as Naik Subash Thapa, 25, was evacuated to the Military Command Hospital Udhampur, but later succumbed to injuries, the spokesperson said.

PTI PTI
Jammu Published on: October 11, 2019 18:56 IST
Representational Image
Image Source : AP

Representational Image

An Army jawan was killed when Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, a defence spokesperson said.

Two jawans were also injured in the Pakistani shelling in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district, officials said.

"Today, the ceasefire violation took place in Nowshera sector from 5.50 am to 7.30 am," he said.

During the firing and shelling by the Pakistan troops, one injured jawan, identified as Naik Subash Thapa, 25, was evacuated to the Military Command Hospital Udhampur, but later succumbed to injuries, the spokesperson said.

ALSO READ | Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations

ALSO READ | Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHC seeks AAP govt reply on denying admission to Pak kid in school Next StoryPositive atmospherics as Modi, Xi meet in Mahabalipuram  