Army Chief lauds India-US '10-year plan' on defence partnership, says 'it will boost production'

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has expressed hope that the India-US defence deals signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit will boost India's defence production and promote self-reliance. The Army Chief lauded the 10-year plan that will be laid out, as he said, "We have received very good news that a 10-year plan will be laid out. The joint production will greatly benefit the defence production in our country."

General Dwivedi, who was attending the annual reclaiming ceremony in Noida, also underscored that the Indian Army has a great role to play in nation-building and not just providing security.

How will the agreement impact India-US defence ties

This year, India and the United States are set to begin talks to sign a new 10-year defence framework that will be for the period between 2025 and 2035. After this agreement is inked between New Delhi and Washington, it will facilitate the easy transfer of defence equipment and services between both countries, ultimately promoting efficiency in procurement processes.

During their bilateral discussion earlier, PM Modi and US President Donald Trump reaffirmed their commitment to a robust and dynamic defence partnership, with both leaders agreeing to review their respective arms transfer regulations, including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

How India is a strong defence partner of the US

The review is likely to streamline the defence trade along with technology sharing. It will also have a positive impact on the maintenance and repair of US-provided defence systems in India. Notably, India's status as a 'Strategic Trade Authorisation-1 (STA-1)' as well as a QUAD partner has already solidified its position for defence cooperation with the US.

The US also plans to expand defence sales and co-production with India, including new procurement and co-production initiatives for "Javelin" anti-tank guided missiles and "Stryker" infantry combat vehicles.

Additionally, the two countries have agreed to finalise the procurement of six more P-8I Maritime Patrol aircraft, which will enhance India's maritime surveillance capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region.

